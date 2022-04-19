Good evening Bern! The 2022 OGAE international poll makes a stop in one of the founding countries of the Eurovision Song Contest. Hello OGAE Switzerland, may we have your results please?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Switzerland, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Finland

2 points go to Estonia

3 points go to Poland

4 points go to Austria

5 points go to the Netherlands

6 points go to the United Kingdom

7 points go to France

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

113 members of the OGAE Switzerland casted their votes. Again, the twelve points from neighbouring Switzerland go to Mahmood and Blanco from Italy. Can anyone stop the top three? France, in the meantime, makes a move and overtakes Poland in the provisional 6th place.

The provisional ranking (15/43)

Italy – 141 points Sweden – 129 points Spain – 108 points United Kingdom – 71 points The Netherlands – 63 points France – 53 points Poland – 51 points Albania – 43 points Norway – 36 points Cyprus – 34 points Austria – 25 points Greece – 22 points Ukraine – 19 points Serbia – 18 points Finland – 16 points Estonia – 11 points Czech Republic – 10 points Australia – 8 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point