ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Poland!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Poland!

Top 10 from INFE Poland

1 point goes to Belgium

2 points go to United Kingdom

3 points go to Croatia

4 points go to Portugal

5 points go to Estonia

6 points go to Australia

7 points go to Spain

8 points go to Albania

10 points go to The Netherlands

12 points go to… Greece

The scoreboard

Italy 109 Spain 107 The Netherlands 87 Sweden 85 Ukraine 57 United Kingdom 56 Albania 56 Greece 47 Cyprus 47 Poland 44 Austria 42 Norway 31 Serbia 26 Estonia 24 Finland 24 France 20 Portugal 18 Australia 18 Montenegro 13 Azerbaijan 12 Germany 9 Malta 7 Moldova 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Belgium 6 Romania 6 Croatia 4 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Latvia 1