OGAE Poll 2022: this is OGAE Cyprus calling!

by Stefano Casellini April 18, 2022 12:50 pm 1,298 views

Good evening Nicosia! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues the long journey in the South of the continent with OGAE Cyprus. May we have your results please?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Cyprus, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to France
  • 2 points go to Australia
  • 3 points go to Albania
  • 4 points go to the Netherlands
  • 5 points go to Poland
  • 6 points go to Sweden
  • 7 points go to United Kingdom
  • 8 points go to Spain
  • 10 points go to Greece
  • and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

58 members of the OGAE Cyprus casted their votes. The history book on the shelf is always repeating itself! Mahmood and Blanco from Italy continue their imposing march with yet another top mark. Half of the twelve points so far have gone to Brividi! This new set of votes allows Italy to stretch its lead over Sweden, while Spain reaches 100 points. These three countries continue their battle at the top of the provisional scoreboard. With today’s result, Greece jumps to the 11th position (+4).

The provisional ranking (14/43)

  1. Italy – 129 points
  2. Sweden – 119 points
  3. Spain100 points
  4. United Kingdom65 points
  5. The Netherlands – 58 points
  6. Poland 48 points
  7. France – 46 points
  8. Albania39 points
  9. Norway – 36 points
  10. Cyprus – 34 points
  11. Greece22 points
  12. Austria – 21 points
  13. Ukraine – 19 points
  14. Serbia – 18 points
  15. Finland – 14 points
  16. Czech Republic – 10 points
  17. Estonia – 9 points  
  18. Australia 8 points
  19. Moldova – 6 points
  20. Croatia – 4 points
  21. Belgium –  2 points
  22. Germany – 2 points
  23. Romania – 2 points
  24. Lithuania – 1 point
