Good evening Nicosia! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues the long journey in the South of the continent with OGAE Cyprus. May we have your results please?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Cyprus, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to France

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to Albania

4 points go to the Netherlands

5 points go to Poland

6 points go to Sweden

7 points go to United Kingdom

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Greece

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

58 members of the OGAE Cyprus casted their votes. The history book on the shelf is always repeating itself! Mahmood and Blanco from Italy continue their imposing march with yet another top mark. Half of the twelve points so far have gone to Brividi! This new set of votes allows Italy to stretch its lead over Sweden, while Spain reaches 100 points. These three countries continue their battle at the top of the provisional scoreboard. With today’s result, Greece jumps to the 11th position (+4).

The provisional ranking (14/43)

Italy – 129 points Sweden – 119 points Spain – 100 points United Kingdom – 65 points The Netherlands – 58 points Poland – 48 points France – 46 points Albania – 39 points Norway – 36 points Cyprus – 34 points Greece – 22 points Austria – 21 points Ukraine – 19 points Serbia – 18 points Finland – 14 points Czech Republic – 10 points Estonia – 9 points Australia – 8 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point