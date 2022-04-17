INFE Poll 2022: Slovakia is the next country to vote!

by Michalis Vranis April 17, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Slovakia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Slovakia!

Top 10 from INFE Slovakia

  • 1 point goes to Malta
  • 2 points go to Finland
  • 3 points go to Spain
  • 4 points go to Slovenia
  • 5 points go to Italy
  • 6 points go to Germany
  • 7 points go to Moldova
  • 8 points go to Norway
  • 10 points go to Montenegro
  • 12 points go to… Serbia

The Scoreboard

Spain 98
Italy 97
Sweden 85
The Netherlands 67
United Kingdom 54
Ukraine 49
Albania 48
Austria 42
Cyprus 41
Poland 37
Greece 35
Norway 27
Serbia 26
Finland 24
France 20
Estonia 19
Portugal 14
Australia 12
Montenegro 10
Germany 9
Malta 7
Moldova 7
Azerbaijan 7
Czech Republic 7
San Marino 7
Romania 6
Belgium 5
Slovenia 4
Israel 3
Ireland 2
Croatia 1

