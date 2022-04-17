ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Slovakia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Slovakia!

Top 10 from INFE Slovakia

1 point goes to Malta

2 points go to Finland

3 points go to Spain

4 points go to Slovenia

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Germany

7 points go to Moldova

8 points go to Norway

10 points go to Montenegro

12 points go to… Serbia

The Scoreboard

Spain 98 Italy 97 Sweden 85 The Netherlands 67 United Kingdom 54 Ukraine 49 Albania 48 Austria 42 Cyprus 41 Poland 37 Greece 35 Norway 27 Serbia 26 Finland 24 France 20 Estonia 19 Portugal 14 Australia 12 Montenegro 10 Germany 9 Malta 7 Moldova 7 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Croatia 1