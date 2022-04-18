INFE Poll 2022: It’s time for the French votes

INFE

by Michalis Vranis April 18, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from France!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to France!

Top 10 from INFE France

  • 1 point goes to Latvia
  • 2 points go to Spain
  • 3 points go to Montenegro
  • 4 points go to Norway
  • 5 points go to Azerbaijan
  • 6 points go to Cyprus
  • 7 points go to Poland
  • 8 points go to Ukraine
  • 10 points go to The Netherlands
  • 12 points go to… Italy

The Scoreboard

Italy  109
Spain 100
Sweden 85
The Netherlands 77
Ukraine 57
United Kingdom 54
Albania 48
Cyprus 47
Poland 44
Austria 42
Greece 35
Norway 31
Serbia 26
Finland 24
France 20
Estonia 19
Portugal 14
Montenegro 13
Azerbaijan 12
Australia 12
Germany 9
Malta 7
Moldova 7
Czech Republic 7
San Marino 7
Romania 6
Belgium 5
Slovenia 4
Israel 3
Ireland 2
Latvia 1
Croatia 1

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Related posts