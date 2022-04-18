ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from France!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to France!

Top 10 from INFE France

1 point goes to Latvia

2 points go to Spain

3 points go to Montenegro

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Azerbaijan

6 points go to Cyprus

7 points go to Poland

8 points go to Ukraine

10 points go to The Netherlands

12 points go to… Italy

The Scoreboard

Italy 109 Spain 100 Sweden 85 The Netherlands 77 Ukraine 57 United Kingdom 54 Albania 48 Cyprus 47 Poland 44 Austria 42 Greece 35 Norway 31 Serbia 26 Finland 24 France 20 Estonia 19 Portugal 14 Montenegro 13 Azerbaijan 12 Australia 12 Germany 9 Malta 7 Moldova 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Slovenia 4 Israel 3 Ireland 2 Latvia 1 Croatia 1