Good evening Bucharest! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues today with the results from OGAE Romania. Nothing new under the Eastern sun!

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Romania, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Ukraine

2 points go to the Netherlands

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to Croatia

5 points go to Austria

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Sweden

8 points go to Cyprus

10 points go to Albania

and finally 12 points go to… Spain!

15 members of the OGAE Spain casted their votes. Once again one of the top three of the provisional scoreboard goes away with the twelve points. Chanel from Spain is the chosen one this time! Croatia makes its appearence on the scoreboard with its first points! 30 fanclubs are yet to reveal their scores, while 1336 fans’ preferences have been counted in the provisional ranking below.

The provisional ranking (13/43)

Italy – 117 points Sweden – 113 points Spain – 92 points United Kingdom – 58 points The Netherlands – 54 points France – 45 points Poland – 43 points Norway – 36 points Albania – 36 points Cyprus – 34 points Austria – 21 points Ukraine – 19 points Serbia – 18 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Czech Republic – 10 points Estonia – 9 points Australia – 6 points Moldova – 6 points Croatia – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point