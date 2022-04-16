Good evening Madrid! The 2022 OGAE international poll travels to the west of the continent all the way to the Iberian peninsula. It’s time for OGAE Spain to announce their points. Guess what?

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from OGAE Spain, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Austria

2 points go to Cyprus

3 points go to France

4 points go to Albania

5 points go to the Netherlands

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to the United Kindgom

10 points go to Italy

and finally 12 points go to… Sweden!

417 members of the OGAE Spain casted their votes. Once again one of the top three of the provisional scoreboard goes away with the twelve points. Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden receive the top mark for the second time. Italy, Spain and Sweden have received twelve points 11 out of 12 times so far. Eurofans seem to have a clear preference in this year’s poll. With 31 fanclubs yet to unveal their results, what can still happen? Will any of the 23 entries with zero points get any before the end of the poll?

The provisional ranking (12/43)

Italy – 111 points Sweden – 106 points Spain – 80 points United Kingdom – 58 points The Netherlands – 52 points France – 45 points Poland – 43 points Norway – 33 points Albania – 26 points Cyprus – 26 points Ukraine – 18 points Serbia – 18 points Austria – 16 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Czech Republic – 10 points Estonia – 9 points Australia – 6 points Moldova – 6 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point