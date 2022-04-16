ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Azerbaijan!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Azerbaijan!

Top 10 from INFE Azerbaijan

1 point goes to Norway

2 points go to Spain

3 points go to Albania

4 points go to Portugal

5 points go to Greece

6 points go to The Netherlands

7 points go to Ukraine

8 points go to Cyprus

10 points go to Italy

12 points go to… United Kingdom

The full scoreboard

Spain 95 Italy 92 Sweden 85 The Netherlands 67 United Kingdom 54 Ukraine 49 Albania 48 Austria 42 Cyprus 41 Poland 37 Greece 35 Finland 22 France 20 Norway 19 Estonia 19 Portugal 14 Serbia 14 Australia 12 Azerbaijan 7 Czech Republic 7 San Marino 7 Malta 6 Romania 6 Belgium 5 Israel 3 Germany 3 Ireland 2 Croatia 1