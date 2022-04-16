INFE Poll 2022: Here are the votes from Azerbaijan

by Michalis Vranis April 16, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Azerbaijan!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Azerbaijan!

Top 10 from INFE Azerbaijan

  • 1 point goes to Norway
  • 2 points go to Spain
  • 3 points go to Albania
  • 4 points go to Portugal
  • 5 points go to Greece
  • 6 points go to The Netherlands
  • 7 points go to Ukraine
  • 8 points go to Cyprus
  • 10 points go to Italy
  • 12 points go to… United Kingdom

The full scoreboard

Spain 95
Italy 92
Sweden 85
The Netherlands 67
United Kingdom 54
Ukraine 49
Albania 48
Austria 42
Cyprus 41
Poland 37
Greece 35
Finland 22
France 20
Norway 19
Estonia 19
Portugal 14
Serbia 14
Australia 12
Azerbaijan 7
Czech Republic 7
San Marino 7
Malta 6
Romania 6
Belgium 5
Israel 3
Germany 3
Ireland 2
Croatia 1

