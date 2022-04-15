Good evening …World! The 2022 OGAE international poll brings us today the results from a very special fanclub, the “Rest of the World”. Not very special are their twelve points…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the “Rest of the World”, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to the Netherlands

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Australia

4 points go to France

5 points go to Czech Republic

6 points go to Poland

7 points go to the United Kingdom

8 points go to Spain

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

102 members of the Rest of the World casted their votes. Brividi! Mahmood and Blanco from Italy receive twelve points for the fifth time in eleven announcements! They are already above the 100-point mark. The trio at the top is running away together, with the United Kingdom now leading the group of chasers. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll. With three quarters of the votes yet to be announced, can we expect anyone to join the race at the top?

The provisional ranking (11/43)

Italy – 101 points Sweden – 94 points Spain – 80 points United Kingdom – 50 points The Netherlands – 47 points France – 42 points Poland – 37 points Norway – 26 points Cyprus – 24 points Albania – 22 points Ukraine – 18 points Serbia – 18 points Austria – 15 points Finland – 14 points Greece – 12 points Czech Republic – 10 points Estonia – 9 points Australia – 6 points Moldova – 6 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Lithuania – 1 point