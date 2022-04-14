The EBU has announced today that TikTok as the Official Entertainment Partner for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

TikTok is set to bring the Eurovision Song Contest one step closer to TikTok community, Eurovision fans and followers creating massive engagement between the competing acts and the audience. The platform is set to bring its followers and the Eurovision fandom into the heart of our beloved contest with exclusive backstage coverage and rehearsals clips offering a great unforgettable experience for all.

The three live Eurovision shows (Semifinals and Grand Final) will be streamed live on the official Eurovision Song Contest TikTok account in a special vertical format with exclusive backstage coverage.

Snippets and exclusive backstage coverage from the competing acts first rehearsals in Turin will also be released via TikTok.

Eurovision fans and TikTok followers will be in for a treat as there’ll be a daily update with the latest highlights from Turin along with special behind the scenes snippets and video content. The 40 Eurovision 2022 competing acts will be able to connect to their followers and fans via TikTok and hence promote their respective Eurovision entries.

TikTok will going all things Eurovision come May, The EBU statement reads:

As Official Entertainment Partner, TikTok will be celebrating the music, the artists, the countries, the history and the event itself, bringing the magic of Eurovision to its music-loving global audience. Specially created programming, music playlists and behind-the-scenes content will bring TikTok’s audience and its creators into the heart of what makes Eurovision the most watched, loved and celebrated music event in the world.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/ESC Executive Supervisor) says:

We’re delighted to be making TikTok the Official Entertainment Partner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, working closely to create even more exclusive and engaging content. The TikTok community really embraced the Eurovision Song Contest last year and now we’re looking forward to giving them unprecedented access to the world’s largest live music event and inspiring a whole new generation of fan.

Rich Waterworth (Tick Tock General Manager EU) says:

We’re excited to bring the magic and music of Eurovision to our community this year. TikTok is the home of entertainment and creativity and I know our creators and users across Europe and beyond will embrace this much-loved celebration of music and culture. We’ll be bringing fans exclusive content, taking them behind the scenes and placing them at the heart of the show itself. We can’t wait to see how our community will be inspired by Eurovision this year!’

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is set to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Cover Photo credit: eurovision.tv