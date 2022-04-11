Eurovision 2022: ‘idealista’ confirmed as Official ESC Partner

The EBU has announced that the property app ‘idealista’ has been confirmed as an Official Partner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

‘idealista‘ is a well known property app based in Portugal, Spain and Italy which deals in renting and selling properties in these countries.

Idealista says:

We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Eurovision Song Contest. It’s a collective experience, with an international perspective, which is associated with positive emotions, such as looking for your home through idealista, the largest real estate platform in Southern Europe.

Martin Osterdahl (ESC 2022 Executive Producer) says:

With all eyes on Turin in May, anyone who finds themselves enamoured with the Italian lifestyle will find idealista the perfect tool for investigating the region further.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv