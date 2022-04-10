Good evening Sofia! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues in the Balkans with OGAE Bulgaria. The top mark goes to two new faces.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Bulgaria, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

1 point goes to Lithuania

2 points go to Greece

3 points go to Norway

4 points go to Spain

5 points go to Austria

6 points go to France

7 points go to the Netherlands

8 points go to Albania

10 points go to Sweden

and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

20 members of OGAE Bulgaria casted their votes. Mahmood and Blanco from Italy are already at their third twelve points for this year’s poll. Is a group of frontrunners already clearly forming at the top of the scoreboard? On the other side, Lithuania make their appearance in the provisional ranking with their first point. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (6/43)

Italy – 59 points Sweden – 52 points Spain – 44 points The Netherlands – 25 points Poland – 20 points Norway – 18 points United Kingdom – 16 points Cyprus – 16 points France – 15 points Ukraine – 13 points Austria – 12 points Albania – 12 points Finland – 11 points Greece – 10 points Serbia – 10 points Estonia – 7 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Australia – 1 point Lithuania – 1 point