Good evening Sofia! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues in the Balkans with OGAE Bulgaria. The top mark goes to two new faces.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Bulgaria, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 1 point goes to Lithuania
  • 2 points go to Greece
  • 3 points go to Norway
  • 4 points go to Spain
  • 5 points go to Austria
  • 6 points go to France
  • 7 points go to the Netherlands
  • 8 points go to Albania
  • 10 points go to Sweden
  • and finally 12 points go to… Italy!

20 members of OGAE Bulgaria casted their votes. Mahmood and Blanco from Italy are already at their third twelve points for this year’s poll. Is a group of frontrunners already clearly forming at the top of the scoreboard? On the other side, Lithuania make their appearance in the provisional ranking with their first point. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking (6/43)

  1. Italy59 points
  2. Sweden52 points
  3. Spain44 points
  4. The Netherlands25 points
  5. Poland 20 points
  6. Norway – 18 points
  7. United Kingdom – 16 points
  8. Cyprus – 16 points
  9. France – 15 points
  10. Ukraine – 13 points
  11. Austria – 12 points
  12. Albania – 12 points
  13. Finland – 11 points
  14. Greece – 10 points
  15. Serbia – 10 points
  16. Estonia – 7 points  
  17. Belgium –  2 points
  18. Germany – 2 points
  19. Romania – 2 points
  20. Australia – 1 point
  21. Lithuania – 1 point
