Good evening Tirana! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues with OGAE Albania. And the twelve points go to…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Albania, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

12 points to Spain

10 points to Cyprus

8 points to Greece

7 points to the Netherlands

6 points to Sweden

5 points to Poland

4 points to Ukraine

3 points to Italy

2 points to Belgium

1 point to the United Kingdom

1o members of OGAE Albania casted their votes. Chanel from Spain tops the ranking for the second time this year, making the race at the forefront more and more exciting! In the meantime, half of the participating countries at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest have already received at least 1 point. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking

Italy – 47 points Sweden – 42 points Spain – 40 points Poland – 20 points The Netherlands – 18 points United Kingdom – 16 points Cyprus – 16 points Norway – 15 points Ukraine – 13 points Finland – 11 points Serbia – 10 points France – 9 points Greece – 8 points Austria – 7 points Estonia – 7 points Albania – 4 points Belgium – 2 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Australia – 1 point