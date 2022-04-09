OGAE Poll 2022: the poll continues with OGAE Albania

by Stefano Casellini April 9, 2022 5:00 pm 0 views

Good evening Tirana! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues with OGAE Albania. And the twelve points go to…

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Albania, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 12 points to Spain
  • 10 points to Cyprus
  • 8 points to Greece
  • 7 points to the Netherlands
  • 6 points to Sweden
  • 5 points to Poland
  • 4 points to Ukraine
  • 3 points to Italy
  • 2 points to Belgium
  • 1 point to the United Kingdom

1o members of OGAE Albania casted their votes. Chanel from Spain tops the ranking for the second time this year, making the race at the forefront more and more exciting! In the meantime, half of the participating countries at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest have already received at least 1 point. 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking

  1. Italy47 points
  2. Sweden42 points
  3. Spain – 40 points
  4. Poland – 20 points
  5. The Netherlands18 points
  6. United Kingdom – 16 points
  7. Cyprus – 16 points
  8. Norway – 15 points
  9. Ukraine – 13 points
  10. Finland – 11 points
  11. Serbia – 10 points
  12. France – 9 points
  13. Greece – 8 points
  14. Austria – 7 points
  15. Estonia – 7 points  
  16. Albania – 4 points
  17. Belgium –  2 points
  18. Germany – 2 points
  19. Romania – 2 points
  20. Australia – 1 point
