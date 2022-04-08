OGAE Poll 2022: here are the votes from OGAE Latvia

by Stefano Casellini April 8, 2022 3:33 pm 0 views

Good evening Riga! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues with OGAE Latvia. Another set of douze points is attributed to a new recipient.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Latvia, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

  • 12 points to Sweden
  • 10 points to Italy
  • 8 points to Norway
  • 7 points to Estonia
  • 6 points to Spain
  • 5 points to Ukraine
  • 4 points to Austria
  • 3 points to the United Kingdom
  • 2 points to Germany
  • 1 point to Australia

14 members of OGAE Latvia casted their votes. Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden gets her first 12 points and jumps on the provisional podium! 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking

  1. Italy – 44 points
  2. Sweden – 36 points
  3. Spain – 28 points
  4. United Kingdom – 15 points
  5. Norway – 15 points
  6. Poland – 15 points
  7. Finland – 11 points
  8. The Netherlands – 11 points
  9. Serbia – 10 points
  10. Ukraine – 9 points
  11. France – 9 points
  12. Austria – 7 points
  13. Estonia7 points  
  14. Cyprus – 6 points
  15. Albania – 4 points
  16. Germany 2 points
  17. Romania – 2 points
  18. Australia1 point
