Good evening Riga! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues with OGAE Latvia. Another set of douze points is attributed to a new recipient.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Latvia, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

12 points to Sweden

10 points to Italy

8 points to Norway

7 points to Estonia

6 points to Spain

5 points to Ukraine

4 points to Austria

3 points to the United Kingdom

2 points to Germany

1 point to Australia

14 members of OGAE Latvia casted their votes. Cornelia Jakobs from Sweden gets her first 12 points and jumps on the provisional podium! 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking

Italy – 44 points Sweden – 36 points Spain – 28 points United Kingdom – 15 points Norway – 15 points Poland – 15 points Finland – 11 points The Netherlands – 11 points Serbia – 10 points Ukraine – 9 points France – 9 points Austria – 7 points Estonia – 7 points Cyprus – 6 points Albania – 4 points Germany – 2 points Romania – 2 points Australia – 1 point