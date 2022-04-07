ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 6th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 5th day, with the results from Greece!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to Greece! The INFE Greece results were issued in collaboration with the active Greek social media group “Eurovision Hellas – Our Passion”.

Top 10 from INFE Greece

1 point goes to France

2 points go to Albania

3 points go to Finland

4 points go to Cyprus

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to The Netherlands

8 points go to United Kingdom

10 points go to Poland

12 points go to… Spain

The current scoreboard

Italy 43 Sweden 40 United Kingdom 38 Spain 32 The Netherlands 24 Poland 19 Austria 15 Greece 15 Serbia 10 Albania 9 Finland 7 France 6 Ukraine 5 Belgium 5 Estonia 5 Cyprus 4 Czech Republic 4 Portugal 3 Malta 2 Germany 2 Norway 1 Croatia 1