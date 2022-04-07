Good evening Athens! The 2022 OGAE international poll continues with OGAE Greece. Another set of douze points is attributed.

The international vote from Eurofans all over Europe and Australia for the 2022 OGAE international poll is underway! These are the votes from the OGAE Greece, published as always on the website of OGAE international:

12 points to Spain

10 points to Italy

8 points to Sweden

7 points to Finland

6 points to Cyprus

5 points to United Kingdom

4 points to Albania

3 points to the Netherlands

2 points to Poland

1 point to France

109 members of OGAE Greece casted their votes. Chanel from Spain gets her first 12 points and jumps on the provisional podium! 43 fanclubs are announced to partake in this year’s international poll.

The provisional ranking

Italy – 34 points Sweden – 24 points Spain – 22 points Poland – 15 points United Kingdom – 12 points Finland – 11 points The Netherlands – 11 points Serbia – 10 points France – 9 points Norway – 7 points Cyprus – 6 points Ukraine – 4 points Albania – 4 points Austria – 3 points Romania – 2 points