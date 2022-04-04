ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2022. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 4th day, with the results from North Macedonia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2022 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be travelling to the Balkans, namely to North Macedonia! Let’s see how the INFE fan club of the country has voted!

Top 10 from INFE North Macedonia

1 point goes to Croatia

2 points go to Malta

3 points go to Portugal

4 points go to Ukraine

5 points go to Estonia

6 points go to Greece

7 points go to Sweden

8 points go to Italy

10 points go to Serbia

12 points go to… United Kingdom

Here’s the Total Scoreboard

Italy 18 Sweden 15 United Kingdom 12 Austria 12 Greece 11 Serbia 10 Albania 7 The Netherlands 6 Estonia 5 Ukraine 4 Finland 4 Portugal 3 Spain 3 Malta 2 Germany 2 Croatia 1 France 1