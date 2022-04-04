Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra have kicked off preparations for Turin

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed that the 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision hopefuls , Kalush Orchestra, will be travelling to Turin in May for Eurovision 2022 and thus have kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2022.

Until now it had been unclear wether the 2022 Ukrainian Eurovsion hopefuls would be able to travel to Turin for Eurovision due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, as men between 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country. The band members have been granted a special permission to leave Ukraine for Eurovision 2022. Hence we will see Kalush Orchestra performing live on the Eurovision stage in Turin.

Kalush Orchestra, the 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision hopefuls, have decided that the best they can do for the country now is to support Ukraine with their performance and through communication with the European audience. Members of the band gathered in Lviv last weekend for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine and kicked off preparations for their live performance in Turin. Kalush Band performed live for the first time in since the war kicked off in Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra have agreed to participate in promotional concerts before Eurovision. The band intends to gather donations to support Ukraine. The details of the promotional tour and events that Kalush Orchestra will participate in will be announced in due course. Kalush Orchestra say: We want to show the world community Ukrainian music, our spirit and how unbreakable we are. We really need support in this difficult time. Kalush Orchestra kicked off their promo tour on yesterday, they are travelling to Israel first where they are set to perform at the pre Eurovision Party in Tel Aviv and partake in several events in order to raise funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine. UA:PBC has secured the official authorization for the band’s foreign travel from the state authorities. Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Stefania’:

Source: UA:PBC