Israel: Michael Ben David releases the official music video of ‘IM’

The 2022 Israeli Eurovision hopeful, Michael Ben David, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘IM’.

Michael Ben David was crowned the winner of the 2022 Israeli national final and will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Michael has premiered the official music video of his Eurovision 2022 entry ‘IM‘:

Michael is from Petah Tikva, Israel and is honoured to represent his homeland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).