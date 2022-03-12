What a night in Stockholm! The most anticipated national final of this Eurovision season ended tonight after more than one month of live shows from the Swedish capital. 28 entries were at the starting block. We have a winner! Cornelia Jakobs with the entry Hold me closer won Melodifestivalen 2022 and will be representing the Scandinavian country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Good evening Stockholm, may we have your results please? The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2022 was held tonight at Friends Arena in the Swedish capital. Twelve acts qualified through four semi-finals and one second chance contest. This was tonight’s line-up:

We have a winner!

The combined vote of the jury and the televote proclaimed the winner of this year’s contest. Cornelia Jakobs won the international jury vote, whereas Anders Bagge came first in the televote. Finally, Cornelia Jakobs with Hold me closer topped the combined scoreboard and will therefore represent Sweden in Turin! Sweden is set to compete in the second half of the second semi-final on 12 May 2022.

This is the complete ranking:

Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer with 146 points Anders Bagge – Bigger than the Universe with 121 points Medina – In i dimman with 109 points LIAMOO – Bluffin with 91 points Tone Sekelius – My Way with 84 points Klara Hammarström – Run to the Hills with 83 points THEOZ – Som du vill with 65 points John Lundvik – Änglavakt with 60 points Cazzi Opeia – I Can’t Get Enough with 55 points Faith Kakembo – Freedom with 51 points Robin Bengtsson – Innocent Love with 34 points Anna Bergendahl – Higher Power with 29 points

Watch the performance of Cornelia Jakobs during the Grand Final here:

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

The Scandinavian country has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.