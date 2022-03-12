Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2022 Grand Final in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2022.



Portugal will determining its Eurovision 2022 act and entry tonight. We’re off to majestic Portuguese capital, Lisbon, tonight for the 2022 Portuguese national final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2022 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

Os Quatro e Meia – Amanha

– Amanha Aurea – Why

– Why FF – Como é bom esperar alguém

– Como é bom esperar alguém Diana Castro- Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale Maro – Saudade, Saudade

– Saudade, Saudade Inês Homem de Melo – Fome de Viagem

Fome de Viagem Syro – Ainda nos Temos

Ainda nos Temos Pepperoni Passion – Código 30

Código 30 Milhanas – Corpo de Mulher

Corpo de Mulher Pongo & Tristany – DÉGRÁ.DÊ

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for the right to represent Portugal at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Filomena Cautela and Vascopalmeirim, who have hosting the event for the past years.

About Festival da Canção 2022

Festival da Canção 2022 consists of three live televised shows (2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 05, 07 February and 12 March.

o5/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 1

07/03/2022- FdC Semi-final 2

12/03/2022- FdC Grand Final

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in March at the RTP Studios in Lisbon.

A total of 20 acts battled for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts competed in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final have proceeded to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv