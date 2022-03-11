Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria release their Eurovision entry ‘Halo’

The 2022 Austrian Eurovision hopeful, LUM!X feat. Pia Maria, have released their Eurovision entry ‘ Halo’ along with the official music video.

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Eurovision 2022.

LUM!X and Pia Maria will have the grand honour of defending the Austrian colours at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition in Turin with their entry ‘Halo‘.

LUMI!X has lived in Turin and is half Italian. He has been working with music since the tender age of eleven and is one of Austria’s most sought after artists.

The official music video of ‘Halo‘ has been filmed in one of Vienna’s most iconic sights, namely at the Kunsthistorischen Museum.

Check out the beautiful Austrian Eurovision 2022 music video of ‘Halo’ :

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 52 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2021 Vincent Bueno represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Amen’.

Cover Photo Credit: Hans Leitner /ORF