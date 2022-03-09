Cyprus: it’s Andromache with ‘Ela’ to Turin!

Songs are falling in this last exciting week before the submission deadline ahead of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. One of the last countries to unveil their game is the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Andromache will represent the island of Aphrodite with the entry ‘Ela’!

Are you more Fuego, Replay or El Diablo? Well, this year you’ll be going Ela! Cypriot national broadcaster CyBC announced that German-born singer Andromache has been internally selected to represent Cyprus at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with the entry Ela. The song was premiered earlier on CyBC’s afternoon talk show Ola Stin Aera.

About Andromache

Both Greek and Cypriot media recently reported her name among the most likely picks. Andromache Dimitropoulou is a Greek singer and songwriter born in 1994 in Germany. Since her participation to The Voice of Greece in 20015 she has been under contract with Panik Records. This music label was already responsible for two past Eurovision entries, namely Fuego (Eleni Foureira, 2018) and El Diablo (Elena Tsagrinou, 2021). Cyprus is going uptempo again in 2022 with a song composed by Alex Papakonstantinou.

Discover the music video on the website of Panik Records following this link.

Andromache will jump on stage in Turin in the first half of the first semi-final on Thursday 12 May 2022.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit Fuego. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 37 times.

In 2021 Elena Tsagrionou represented Cyprus with the entry ‘ El Diablo‘ finishing 16th in the Grand Final with 94 points.