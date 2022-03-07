Cyprus: Artist and song reveal for on 9 March

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has revealed that the 2022 Cypriot artist and act will be unveiled on Wednesday 9 March.

The cat will be out of the bag on Wednesday 9 March, when Cyprus is set to unveil the name of the 2022 Cypriot Eurovision hopeful along with the premiere of the song. The song will be premiered at 17:30 CET on CyBC’s afternoon talk show ‘Ola Stin Aera’

Greek and Cypriot media are reporting that Andromachi has been selected to represent Cyprus at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with an uptempo song composed by Alex Papakonstantinou, the man behind many Eurovision hits including the Cypriot 2012, 2018, 2019 Eurovision entries. Andromache is signed up to one of the biggest Greek music labels ie Panik Records.

Panik Records has been the record company behind the 2018, 2021 Cypriot Eurovision acts.

Will Andromachi fly the Cypriot flag in Turin? We will know soon….

What we know for sure is that Marvin Dietmann will be the stage director behind the Cypriot entry for the third consecutive year.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 37 times.

In 2021 Cyprus was represented by Elena Tsagrionou and her entry ‘ El Diablo‘.