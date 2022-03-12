Tonight: Söngvakeppnin 2022 Grand Final in Iceland

Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Tonight we will be travelling up north to the magnificent Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, for the Grand Final of the traditional Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin 2022.

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to select the 2022 Icelandic Eurovision entry and act. Iceland will be deciding for Eurovision 2022 tonight!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2022 at 20:45 CET via the following channels:

RUV

RUV webstream

About the show

Songvakeppnin 2022 will be hosted by Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jón Jónsson and Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir. The Grand Final will be held at the Söngvakeppnishöllinni in Gufunes. A total of 5 acts will be battling the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show.

The 2021 Swedish Eurovision act Tusse will be a special guest at the show tonight.

The Participants

Katla – Þaðan af (From there) / Then again

– Þaðan af (From there) / Then again Reykjavikurdaetur – Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around

– Tökum af stað»(Let’s get started) / Turn this around Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

– Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun) Stefán Óli – Ljósið (The light)/ All I know

– Ljósið (The light)/ All I know Amarosis – Don’t you know.

About Songvakeppnin 2022.

Songvkeppnin 2022 consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts competed in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal proceeded to the Grand Final from each semifinal. Hence 4 acts proceeded to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final was rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The Songvkeppnin 2022 Agenda

26/02/2022 – Semi-final #1

05/03/2022 –Semi-final #2

12/03/2022– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: RUV