Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2022 Grand Final running order unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order for the fortchoming Melodifestivalen 2022 Grand Final.

The 2022 Melodifestivalen Grand Final is scheduled to be held on Saturday 12 March at the Friends Arena in Stockholm with a total of 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

Klara Hammarstrom will open the competition whilst MEDINA will close the show. SVT has unveiled the running order for the Swedish 2022 national final:

Klara Hammarström – Run to the Hills

– Run to the Hills THEOZ – Som du vill

– Som du vill Anna Bergendahl – Higher Power

– Higher Power John Lundvik – Änglavakt

– Änglavakt Tone Sekelius – My Way

– My Way Anders Bagge – Bigger than the Universe

– Bigger than the Universe Robin Bengtsson – Innocent Love

– Innocent Love Faith Kakembo – Freedom

– Freedom LIAMOO – Bluffin

– Bluffin Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer

– Hold Me Closer Cazzi Opeia – I Can’t Get Enough

– I Can’t Get Enough Medina – In i dimman

Efter fyra spännande deltävlingar och ett rafflande slutspel i semifinalen är vi äntligen framme vid finalen 🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q4LGeoWFJ6 — Melodifestivalen (@SVTmelfest) March 7, 2022

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT