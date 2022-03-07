Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Second Semifinal of Festival da Cançao 2022.



How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2022 Semi-final #2 at 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

Milhanas – « Corpo de Mulhe r»

Corpo de Mulhe Blacci – « Mar no Fim »

Mar no Fim Cubita – « Uma Mensagem -Tua »

Uma Mensagem -Tua Pongo E Tristany – « DÉGRÁ.DÉ »

DÉGRÁ.DÉ Jonas – « Pontas Soltas »

Pontas Soltas Os Azeitonas – « Solta a Voz e Canta »

Solta a Voz e Canta Inês Homem De Melo – « Fome de Viagem »

Fome de Viagem Pepperoni Pasión – « Código 30 »

Código 30 O Vampiro Submarino – « Ao Lado de Mim »

Ao Lado de Mim Syro – «Ainda nos Temos»

About the show

A total of 10 acts will be battling tonight for a ticket to the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2022, only five of them will proceed to the next stage of the 2022 Portuguese national selection. Tonight’s show will be hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira.

The 2022 Spanish hopeful, Chanel, will be a special guest during the show, she will treat the Portuguese audience with her Eurovision entry ‘Slo Mo’.

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live in March at the RTP Studios in Lisbon.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.

