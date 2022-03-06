Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2022 first five finalists determined

Festival da Cançao 2022 kicked off tonight in Portugal tonight with its first semi-final. We have the first five FdC 2021 finalists!

The 2022 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao kicked off tonight with its first semi-final in Lisbon with a total of 10 acts battling for 5 spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by Jorge Gabriel & Sonia Araujo.

The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury- public deliberation:

“Amanhã” – Os Quatro e Meia

“Why” – Aurea

“Como é bom esperar alguém” – FF

“Ginger Ale” – Diana Castro

“Saudade, Saudade” – Maro

Festival da Canção 2022

The 2022 FdC will consist of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 05, 07 February and 12 March.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Italy, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 10 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2022 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 52 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2021 The Black Mamba represented the country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Love is on my side’.