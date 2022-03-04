The 2022 Sammarinese Eurovision hopeful, Achille Lauro, has released the studio version of his Eurovision entry ‘Stripper’ along with its official lyric music video.

Achille Lauro talks about his song:

A dialogue of pure love, free from taboos. He is a stripper, she is his cowboy, his personal Jesus. A manifesto of genderless love. A feeling that doesn’t give a damn about prejudices. And if someone asks us who we are, we shout: We don’t know, all we need is love.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 11 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).