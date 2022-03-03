Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2022 Semifinal #1 in Serbia

Good evening Europe, this is Belgrade calling! We are heading to the iconic Serbian capital of Belgrade, for the First Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’22.

The 2022 Serbian national selection kicks off tonight with its first semifinal. The 2022 Serbian national selection consists of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final).

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semifinal of Pesma za Evroviziju ’22 at 21:05 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeta

RTS



About the show

The 2022 Serbian national selection will be held at Studio 1 at the RTS Headquarters in Belgrade and will be hosted by Dragana Kosjerina and Jovan Radomir whilst Kristina Radenković and Stefan Popović will be the Green Room.

A total of 18 acts will battle for nine spots in the Grand Final. The lucky 9 finalists will be determined via a combined jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Sanja Bogosavljević – Priđi mi (Approach me) VIS Limunada – Pesma ljubavi (The Song of Love) Zorja – Zorja Bojana Mašković – Dama (Lady) Boris Subotić – Vrati mi (Give Me Back) Ivona Pantelić – Znam (I Know) Bane Lalić i MVP – Tu gde je ljubav, tu ne postoji mrak (Where There Is Love, These Is No Darkness) Angellina – Origami (Origami) Ana Stanić – Ljubav bez dodira (Love Without a Touch) Julija – Brzina (Speed) Aca Lukas – Oskar (Oscar) Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Igor Simić – Nisam ja (It Wasnt Me) Mia – Blanko (Blank) Jelena Pajić – Pogledi (Looks) Biber – Dve godine i šes’ dana (Two Years and Six Days) Marija Mikić – Ljubav me inspiriše (Love Inspires Me) Lift – Drama (Drama)

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 13 times.

In 2021 Serbia was represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by Hurricane and their entry ‘ Loco Loco’.