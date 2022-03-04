Ukraine: Jamala will perform at the German and Romanian national finals

The 2016 Ukrainian Eurovision winner, Jamala, has been invited to perform at the 2022 Romanian and German national finals this weekend.

Jamala who won the 2016 Eurovison Song Contest with her entry ‘1944’ has fled from Ukraine due to the ongoing war in her homeland and is currently in Istanbul, Turkey.

She will be perfoming tonight at the 2022 German national final – Germany 12 points in Berlin. Tomorrow she will be travelling to Bucharest to perform at the 2022 Romanian national final- Selectia Nationala. She is set to perform her winning Eurovision song at both the shows.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

Source: eurovision.de/ TVR