Albania: Ronela Hajati releases official music video of ‘Sekret’

Ronela Hajati, the 2022 Albanian Eurovision hopeful, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Sekret’.

Ronela Hajati was crowned the winner of Festivali i Kenges 60 and will fly the Albanian flag at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Ronela has premiered the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Sekret’, which has been revamped and will be performed in English at Eurovision.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the event in 2012 with Rona Nishliu when she placed 5th in the Grand Final with her entry ‘Suus‘.