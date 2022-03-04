We are heading all the way to Podgorica, the majestic Montenegrin capital for the song premiere of the 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision entry.

RTCG will be having a special show in order to premiere the 2022 Montenegrin Eurovision entry. Vladana will be representing the Balkan country at ESC 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch the special Song Premiere Show- Montenegro Dodici Punti at 21:15 CET via the following channels:

RTCG 1

RTCG webstream

About the show

RTCG will be premiering Vladana‘s Eurovision entry ‘Breathe‘ along with its official music video during the special song premiere show.

About Vladana and her Eurovision entry

Vladana will be singing her Eurovision entry ‘Breathe’ in English. She has written and composed herself along with Darko Dimitrov. Darko Dimitrov is an internationally acclaimed composer and producer who has been many former Eurovision entries : Serbia (2018, 2019, 2021), North Macedonia ( 2006, 2013, 2014, 2020), Albania (2015, 2020).

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.