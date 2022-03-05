Tonight: It’s “Andra Chansen” at Melodifestivalen 2022

It’s another Super Saturday in the 2022 Eurovision campaign. Among the several shows throughout the continent, Sweden’s Melodifestivalen approaches the last stop before the final. After four exciting semi-finals it is time for the “second chance” contest, where acts will receive a second opportunity to advance to the final.

The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen in Sweden enters its final stretch. Eight qualified acts from the fourth semi-finals will battle for the last four spots in the Grand Final. The 62nd edition of the Swedish national song contest will soon deliver the name of the Swedish representative at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Turin!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen Andra Chansen at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

Second chance contest

The second chance contest of Melodifestivalen 2022 will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. Tonight’s line-up is made of the third and fourth placed entries from the four semi-finals. They have deserved a second opportunity to convince the audience that they are worth of a place in the Grand Final scheduled next Saturday 12 March.

Is the overall winner among these entries? In 2013 Robin Stjernberg went through the Andra Chansen and was eventually crowned winner of the Swedish Festival with the song You. He went on to represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, placing 14th in the Final.

Participants

Theoz – Som du vil

Som du vil Danne Stråhed – Hallabaloo

Hallabaloo Alvaro Estrella – Suave

Suave Tone Sekelius – My way

My way Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come

Best to come Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough

I can’t get enough Lillasyster – Till our days are over

Till our days are over Anna Bergendahl – Higher power

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries have entered Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury admitted 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst SVT directly invited the remaining 14 entries. After the four semi-finals 12 acts have already taken the exit door. Four more will join after tonight’s show.

Melodifestivalen 2022 is entirely hosted by Oscar Zia. It kicked off in February and will conclude next week. Hereafter is the complete agenda.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times (1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). The country has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.