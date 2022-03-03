Netherlands: S10 releases her Eurovision entry

The wait is over, the 2022 Dutch Eurovision entry has been released!

S10 the 2022 Dutch Eurovision hopeful has releasedher Eurovision 2022 entry ‘Die Diepte’ along with its official music video. The Dutch ESC 2022 entry will be sung in Dutch.

The Dutch hopeful describes the song as ‘a love letter to your own grief’. ‘De Diepte’ was written and produced in collaboration with Arno Krabman.



s10 talks about her Eurovision entry:

It is an ode to the sadness and memories that you carry with you. Everyone experiences events in their life that are difficult. That’s something we share together as humans and I hope you feel less alone listening to the song.

S10 is the stage name of Stien den Hollander a multi facetted Dutch artist who has since become the crown princess of Dutch alternative pop. The 21-year-old artist shares her most personal stories through song, rap and spoken word.

S10 was selected via an internal selection in order to represent the Netherlands at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019. Jeangu Macrooy represented the Netherlands on home soil at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘ Birth of a new age’.

Source: AVROTROS

Cover Photo: AVROTROS