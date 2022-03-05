Tonight: Söngvakeppnin 2022 continues in Iceland with its second semifinal

The Icelandic national selection Söngvakeppnin 2022 continues tonight live from Reykjavik with the second semi-final. The second batch of five acts will jump on stage hoping to be selected for next week’s final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Second Semifinal of Söngvakeppnin 2022 at 20:45 CET via the following channels:

RUV

RUV webstream

About the show

Söngvakeppnin 2022 will be hosted by Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jón Jónsson and Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir. The second semifinal will be held at the Songvakeppnin Hall in Gufunes. A total of 5 acts will be battling for two spots in the Grand Final during tonight’s show. The televote will be entirely responsible for tonight’s selection.

About Söngvakeppnin 2022.

Songvkeppnin 2022 will consist of three live televised shows (2 semi-finals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semi-final. Two acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final from each semi-final. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semi-finals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final will be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The Söngvakeppnin 2022 Agenda

26/02/2022– Semi-final #1

05/03/2022 – Semi-final #2

– 12/03/2022– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry 10 Years, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.