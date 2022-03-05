Good evening Europe, this is Copenhagen calling! We are heading back to Scandinavia tonight for the 2022 Danish national final – DMGP 2022.

Following Norway and Finland, the next Nordic country to determine its Eurovision 2022 entry and act is Denmark!

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of DMGP 2202 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

DR 1

DRTV

DR webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the Danish national final- Dansk Melodi Prix 2022. The show will be held a the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning and will be hosted by Tina Müller and Martin Brygmann.

The Participants

Morten Fillipsen – Happy Go Lucky

Happy Go Lucky Fuld Effekt – Rave med de hårde drenge

– Rave med de hårde drenge REDDI – The Show

– The Show Patrick Dorgan – Vinden suser ind

– Vinden suser ind Josie, Elinor, Jack Warren – Let me go

– Let me go Der var engang – En skønne dag

– En skønne dag Conf3ssions – Hallelujah

– Hallelujah Juncker – Kommet for at blive

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the event thrice: 1963, 2000 and 2013. The Scandinavian country has partaken in the competition 49 times.

In 2021 Fyr og Flamme represented Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ove os pas hinanden‘.