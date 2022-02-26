Tonight: Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final #4 in Sweden

Good evening Europe, this is Sweden calling! Melodifestivalen 2022 continues tonight in Stockholmwith its fourth semi-final.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022! The most anticipated national selection of the season aka Melodifestivalen will be hitting our screens this evening!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen Semifinal #4 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The fourth Melodifestivalen 2022 Semi-final will be held at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. A total of 7 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Andra Chansen.

Participants

Anna Bergendahl – Higher Powe

– Higher Powe Lillasyster – Till Our Days Are Over



– Till Our Days Are Over Malin Christin – Synd Om Dig



– Synd Om Dig Tenori – La Stella



– La Stella MEDINA - In I Dimman



- In I Dimman Angelino - The End



- The End Klara Hammarström– Run To The Hills

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury selected 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 will be hosted by Oscar Zia and will kick off in February and conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT