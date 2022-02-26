Tonight: Söngvakeppnin 2022 kicks off in Iceland with its first semifinal

Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! Tonight we will be travelling up north to the magnificent Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, for the traditional Icelandic national selection- Söngvakeppnin 2022.

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to select the 2022 Icelandic Eurovision entry and act.

About the show

Songvakeppnin 2022 will be hosted by Björg Magnúsdóttir, Jón Jónsson and Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir. The first semifinal will be held at the Songvakeppnin Hall in Gufunes. A total of 5 acts will be battling for two spots in the Grand Final during tonight’s show.

The Participants

About Songvakeppnin 2022.

Songvkeppnin 2022 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semifinals and 1 grand final). A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision in the Icelandic national selection, 5 acts will compete in each semifinal. Two acts from each semifinal will proceed to the Grand Final from each semifinal. Hence 4 acts will proceed to the Grand Final from the semifinals after a public televoting deliberation. A fifth act for the Grand Final will be rescued by the jury from the remaining acts.

A total of 5 acts will compete in the Grand Final for the right to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The Songvkeppnin 2022 Agenda

26/02/2022 – Semi-final #1

– Semi-final #1 05/03/2022 –Semi-final #2

–Semi-final #2 12/03/2022– Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ 10 Years’, achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.

