Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra will fly to Turin!

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster has announced that Kalush Orchestra, the runner ups of Vidbir 2022, will replace Alina Pash and represent Ukraine at the forthcoming 2o22 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Kalush Orchestra have accepted UA:PBC’s proposal to defend the Ukrainian colours at the upcoming Eurovision 2022 edition in Italy. Kalush Orchestra will represent Ukraine at ESC 2022 with their entry Stefania.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.