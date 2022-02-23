The Netherlands S10 to premiere her Eurovision entry on 3 March

The 2022 Dutch Eurovision hopeful, S10, will be premiering her Eurovision entry on Thursday 3 March.

The wait will be over soon! We will listen to the 2022 Dutch Eurovision entry for the first time on 3 March. The 2022 Dutch Eurovision representative, S10, will be releasing her entry a week from tomorrow in Amsterdam. The official music video of the Dutch entry will also premiere on the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube Channel.

The song will be played in many places simultaneously and the Dutch listeners will be able to hear it on NPO Radio 2.

S10 was selected via an internal selection to defend the Dutch colours at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019. Jeangu Macrooy represented the Netherlands on home soil at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘ Birth of a new age’.

Source: AVROTROS

Cover Photo: AVROTROS