Tonight: Dora 2022 Grand Final in Croatia

We are travelling all the way to the Balkans tonight for the Croatian national final- Dora 2022. Croatia will be deciding for Eurovision 2022 this evening.

Good evening Europe this is Zagreb calling! Croatia is gearing up for the fortcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch the show?

You can watch the Grand Final of Dora 2022 at 20:10 CET via the following channels:

HRT 1

HRTi

HRT webstream

HRT Youtube Channel

About the show

Dora 2022 will be held at the Marino Cvetković Hall in Opatija, Croatia with a total of 14 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show will be hosted by Duško Ćurlić, Franka Batelić Ćorluka (Croatia 2018)and Elizabeta Brodić.

Franka (Croatia 2018 ) and Albina (Croatia 2021) will be gracing the Dora 2022 stage as special guests.

The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Dora 2022 participants

Mia Negovetić – Forgive Me

– Forgive Me Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure

– Guilty Pleasure Bernarda – Here For Love

– Here For Love Tina Vukov – Hideout

– Hideout Erik Vidović – I Found You

– I Found You Ella Orešković – If You Go Away

– If You Go Away ToMa – In The Darkness

– In The Darkness Mila Elegović – Ljubav

– Ljubav Roko Vušković – Malo kasnije

– Malo kasnije Marko Bošnjak – Moli za nas

– Moli za nas Jessie – My Next Mistake

– My Next Mistake Elis Lovrić – No War

– No War Zdenka Kovačiček – Stay On The Bright Side

– Stay On The Bright Side Tia – Voli me do neba

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.

