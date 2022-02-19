Tonight: Dora 2022 Grand Final in Croatia

Croatia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 19, 2022 12:00 pm 0 views

We are travelling all the way to the Balkans tonight for the Croatian national final- Dora 2022. Croatia will be deciding for Eurovision 2022 this evening.

Good evening Europe this is Zagreb calling! Croatia is gearing up for the fortcoming  2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch the show?

You can watch the Grand Final of Dora 2022 at 20:10 CET via the following channels:

About the show

Dora 2022 will be held at the Marino Cvetković Hall in Opatija, Croatia with a total of 14 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show will be hosted by Duško Ćurlić, Franka Batelić Ćorluka (Croatia 2018)and Elizabeta Brodić.

Franka (Croatia 2018 ) and Albina (Croatia 2021) will be gracing the Dora 2022 stage as special guests.

The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Dora 2022 participants

  • Mia NegovetićForgive Me
  • Mia DimšićGuilty Pleasure
  • BernardaHere For Love
  • Tina VukovHideout
  • Erik VidovićI Found You
  • Ella OreškovićIf You Go Away
  • ToMaIn The Darkness
  • Mila Elegović Ljubav
  • Roko VuškovićMalo kasnije
  • Marko BošnjakMoli za nas
  • JessieMy Next Mistake
  • Elis LovrićNo War
  • Zdenka KovačičekStay On The Bright Side
  • TiaVoli me do neba

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.

Source: HRT
Photo credit: HRT

 

