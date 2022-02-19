Crash Boom Bang! The line-up of the Grand Final of the 2022 Melodifestivalen is slowly shaping up. Four acts having already secured their place, tonight two more acts will be receiving the good news. The third semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2022 goes live tonight from Stockholm!

How to watch?

You can watch Melodifestivalen semi-final#3 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

SVT 1

SVT Play

SVT webstream

About the show

The third Melodifestivalen 2022 semi-final will be held at the Avicii Arena (Stockholm Globe Arena) in Stockholm. 7 acts will be competing for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Andra Chansen.

Participants

Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough Lancelot – Lyckligt slit Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come Tribe Friday – Shut me up Faith Kakembo – Freedom Linda Bengtzing – Fyrfaldigt hurra! Anders Bagge – Bigger than the universe

Melodifestivalen 2022

A total of 28 entries will compete in the Melodifestivalen 2022. The selection jury admitted 14 songs from the submitted entries, whilst the other 14 entries were selected by SVT via a direct invitation.

Melodifestivalen 2022 is hosted by Oscar Zia, it kicked off in February and will conclude in March.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition three times in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985).

The Nordic country is one of the most successful countries in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 top 10 placings in the past 10 years, including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse represented Sweden with the entry Voices, ranking 14th in the Grand Final.