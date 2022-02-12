Ladies and gentlemen Ukraine has selected its Eurovision 2022 entry and act for Torino! Alina Pash will have the grand honour of representing Ukraine at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Alina Pash was crowned the winner of Vidbir 2022 with Tini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors) and will defend the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision next May.

A total of 8 acts competed for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. Jamala (Ukraine 2016/ Eurovision winner), Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) and were part of the professional jury.

The 2022 Ukrainian national final was hosted by Masha Efrosinina (Eurovision 2005 hostess) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator)

The 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.

Cover Photo: Anastasiia Mantach /eurovision.tv