Croatia: HRT releases the DORA 2022 competing entries

HRT, the Croatian national broadcaster, has released the fourteen Dora 2022 competing entries.



Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision 2022 act and entry via its traditional national selection DORA 2022. The Croatian national final is scheduled to be held on 19 February in Opatija.

The Croatian national broadcaster has published the 14 Dora 2022 competing songs. You can listen to them here.

A total of 14 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

Dora 2022 candidates

Mia Negovetić – «Forgive Me

– «Forgive Me Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure

– Guilty Pleasure Bernarda – Here For Love

– Here For Love Tina Vukov – Hideout

– Hideout Erik Vidović – I Found You

– I Found You Ella Orešković – If You Go Away

– If You Go Away ToMa – «In The Darkness

– «In The Darkness Mila Elegović – Ljubav

– Ljubav Roko Vušković – Malo kasnije

– Malo kasnije Marko Bošnjak – «Moli za nas

– «Moli za nas Jessie – My Next Mistake

– My Next Mistake Elis Lovrić – No War

– No War Zdenka Kovačiček – Stay On The Bright Side

– Stay On The Bright Side Tia – Voli me do neba

The 2022 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Dora 2022 will be broadcast live on HRT 1 and HRT’s official website hr.hrt.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 26 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2021 Albina represented Croatia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Tick Tock‘.