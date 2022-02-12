Tonight: Melodi Grand Prix 2022 Second Chance Round in Norway

Norway continues its traditional national selection- Melodi Grand Prix 2022 this evening with the second chance round.



We are heading back to the Nordic capital of Oslo tonight for Melodi Grand Prix 2022’s Second Chance Round.

How to watch the show?

You can watch MGP 2022 Second Chance Round at 19:50 CET via the following channels:

NRK 1

NRK 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 4 acts will compete in tonight’s show. The Norwegian public will vote for their favourite candidate, the act with the highest amount of votes will proceed to the Grand Final.

Anna-Lisa Kumoji who is already pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final will perform her competing entry ‘ Queen Bees’ during tonight’s show.

The Competing Acts

TrollfesT – Dance Like A Pink Flamingo

– Dance Like A Pink Flamingo Mari Bølla – Your Loss

– Your Loss Kim Wigaard – La Melodia

– La Melodia Maria Mohn – Fly

The Duels

About MGP 2022

Melodi Grand Prix 2022 consists of six televised shows (4 semifinals, a second chance round and 1 Grand Final) and kicked off on Saturday 15 January. The Norwegian national final has been set to take place on Saturday 19 February.

MGP 2022 will be hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Annika Momrak and Mikkel Niva.

A total of 21 acts will compete in the Norwegian national selection, five of the acts are pre-qualified to compete in the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will be competing in the semi-finals, four acts will battle in each semi-final and only one act from each semi-final will proceed to the grand final. After the four semi-finals the remaining acts from the semi-finals will battle in the Second Chance Qualifier, the top 4 acts will proceed to the Second Chance Round and the winner will join the 5 pre-qualified acts and the 4 qualified acts in the Grand Final.

MGP 2022 Calendar

15/01/2022- Semifinal #1

22/01/2022- Semifinal #2

29/01/2022- Semifinal #3

05/02/2022- Semifinal #4

07/02/ 2022-Second Chance Qualifier

12/02/2022- Second Chance Round



19/ 02/2022- Grand Final

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK/ESCToday