Tonight: Vidbir 2022 Grand Final in Ukraine

Good evening Europe this is Kyiv calling! We are heading to the majestic Ukrainian capital for the Ukrainian national final- Vidbir 2022.



Ukraine is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022 and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an entertaining national final.

How to watch?

You can watch the Ukrainian National Final- Vidbir 2022 at 17:30 CET via the following channels?

UA:PBC Channel 1

UA:PBC Channel 1 webstream

About the show

A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 during tonight’s show. The 2022 Ukrainian national final will be hosted by Masha Efrosinina (Eurovision 2005 hostess) and Timur Miroshnychenko (Eurovision 2017 host/Ukrainian Eurovision commentator).

The 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

The 2022 Ukrainian national final jury consists Jamala (Eurovision 2016 winner/Ukraine), Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) and Yaroslav Lodygin.

Go_ A Band (Ukraine 2020/2021), Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) and Jamala (Ukraine 2016) will all perform during the show tonight.

The Participants

Alina Pash – Tini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors)

– Tini zabutykh predkiv (Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors) Cloudless – All be alright”

– All be alright” Kalush Orchestra – “Stefania

– “Stefania Laud – Head Under Water

– Head Under Water Michael Soul – Demons

– Demons Our Atlantic – Moia Liubov”(My Love)

Moia Liubov”(My Love) Roxolana – GIRLZZZZ

– GIRLZZZZ Wellboy –Nozzy Bossy

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.