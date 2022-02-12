Tonight: Selectia Nationala 2022 Semifinal in Romania

Good evening Europe this is Bucharest calling! We are travelling all the way to the majectic Romanian capital of Bucharest for the semifinal of Selectia Nationala 2022.

How to watch?

You can watch the Semifinal of Selectia Nationala 2022 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

TVR 1

TVR International

TVR Moldova

TV R +

R + TVR webstream

About the show

A total of 20 acts will battling for a spot in the Grand Final during tonight’s show. Only ten of them will make it to the Grand Final after a professional jury deliberation. The show will be hosted by Anca Mazilu and Bogdan Stănescu.

The Participants

Alex Parker & Bastien – “All this Love”

Aldo Blaga – “Embers”

Andra Oproiu – “Younique”

Andrei Petruş – “Take me”

ARIS – “Do Svidaniya” (Goodbye)

Cezar Ouatu – “For everyone”

Claudia, Minodora, Diana – “România mea” (My Romania)

Dora Gaitanovici – “Ana”

E-an-na – “Malere”

Eliza G – “The other half of me”

Eugenia Nicolae feat Cazanoi Brothers – “Doina”

Gabriel Basco – “One night”

Kyrie Mendél – “Hurricane”

Mălina – “Prisoner”

MOISE – “Guilty”

Oana Tabultoc – “Utopia”

Petra – “Ireligios” (Irreligious)

VANU – “Never give up”

Vizi – “Sparrow”

WRS – “Llámame” (Call me)

Selectia Nationala 2022

The 2022 Romanian national selection will consist of 2 stages:

Stage 1- From 5-10 February the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries.

From 5-10 February the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries. Stage 2- A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs on 12 February. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.

Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU