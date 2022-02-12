Tonight: Eesti Laul 2022 Grand Final in Estonia

Tere Europe, this is Tallinn calling! We are heading up north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Estonia for the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022.

Estonia is gearing up for the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in full steam.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022 at 18:30 CET via the following channels:

ETV

ERR webstream

About the show

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin durin tonight’s show. The show will consist of 2 rounds:

Round #1 – During the first round all 10 acts will perform their entries. The top 3 acts after a combined public televoting-jury deliberation will proceed to the super final.

– During the first round all 10 acts will perform their entries. The top 3 acts after a combined public televoting-jury deliberation will proceed to the super final. Round #2- During the second round the top 3 acts will perform their entries again and the Estonian public will select the 2022 Estonian Eurovision act and entry

The hosts of the Eesti Laul 2022 Grand Final are Maarja-Liis Ilus (Estonia 1996/1997) and Priit Loog.

The Participants

Elina Nechayeva – Remedy Andrei Zevakin feat . Grete Paia – What Now Jaagup Tuisk – Kui Vaid Elysa – Fire Ott Lepland – Aovalguses Stig Rästa – Interstellar Minimal Wind ft. Elisabeth Tiffany – What To Make Of This Stefan – Hope Anna Sahlene – Champion Black Velvet – Sandra

Ott Lepland (Estonia 2012), Elina Nechayeva (Estonia 2018), Stig Rasta (Estonia 2015) and Anna Sahlene (Estonia 2002) have already represented Estonia at the Eurovision Song Conetst.

About Eesti Laul 2022

Eesti Laul 2022 consists of a total of 7 shows ( 4 quarter finals, 2 semifinals and 1 Grand Final). A total of 40 songs have partaken in the competition.

The 2022 Estonian Eurovision entry and act will be determined on 12 February 2022 during the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2022. The Quarterfinals were from 20 November 2021- 11 December 2021 whilst the semi-finals were held on 3rd and 5th February 2022.

The competition will consist of four different stages:

P re-audition

Four Quarter Finals

Two Semi Finals

Grand Final

Eesti Laul 2022 Calendar

20/11/2021 – Quarterfinal #1

27/11/2021- Quarterfinal #2

04/12/2021 – Quarterfinal #3

11/12/2021- Quarterfinal #4

03/02/2022- Semifinal #1

05/02/2022- Semifinal #2

12/02/2022- Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2021 Uku Suviste represented Estonia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Lucky One‘.

Cover Photo: Kairit Leibold/ERR