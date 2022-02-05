God kväll Sverige! One of the most followed national finals has begun tonight in Stockholm. The Swedish national broadcaster SVT put together a quality show for the first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2022. We have our first finalists!

If you are a true Eurofan you have a lot of memories linked to Sweden. Tonight, among the several Eurovision selections, Melodifestivalen 2022 kicked off in the Scandinavian country with the first pack of contestants.

Heat 1

The opening of Heat 1, and therefore of the entire festival, was a matter for last year representative Tusse, who delighted the audience with his Voices. Then, the host Oskar Zia opened the televote and the show started. These were the seven acts on tonight’s semi-final 1:

Malou Prytz - Bananas Theoz – Som Du Vill Shirley Clamp – Let There Be Angels Omar Rudberg – Moving Like That Danne Stråhed - Hallabaloo Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Robin Bengtsson - Innocent Love

Eurofans will recognise, among others, former Eurovision entrant Robin Bengtsson (Sweden 2017).

At the end of the televote Oskar Zia announced the winner of semi-final 1, advancing directly to the final. This was Cornelia Jakobs with Hold me closer.

A second round of televote was then available for the six remaining entries. At the end, Oskar Zia announced the second direct qualifier: Robin Bengtsson with Innocent love

As usual, two more acts advanced to the so-called second chance contest, where they will have another opportunity to qualify for the final. These are:

Danne Stråhed - Hallabaloo

- Hallabaloo Theoz – Som Du Vill

Melodifestivalen 2022

The 59th edition of Melodifestivalen offers a selection of 28 entries. Half of them were selected among the submitted entries by an appointed selection jury. SVT directly invited the other half. Six shows are scheduled: four Heats, one “second chance contest” and the Grand Final. Find the complete agenda below.

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favourite television show 6 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). The country has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories. In 2021 Tusse represented the Scandinavian country with Voices.